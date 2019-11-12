A young child has died on an international flight that diverted to St. John’s shortly before noon today for a medical emergency.

Police have confirmed that a passenger on board Saudi Arabian Airlines flight 35, a Boeing 777, has died. The aircraft departed Jeddah, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this morning en route to Washington, DC. NTV has been told the passenger was a two-year-old child, CPR was performed on board the plane but it was more than a half an hour before the aircraft that was making a Trans-Atlantic crossing could reach land.

The child was rushed to the Janeway Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Police are investigating.