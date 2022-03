The province’s new COVID-19 dashboard is reporting three more deaths due to the virus. 72 people have died now since the start of the pandemic. 27 people are in hospital, and three are in I.C.U.

Public Health has changed the eligibility criteria for PCR COVID tests, meaning less people are able to get them. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald held a media availability Friday to explain why. Here is NTV’s Ben Cleary.