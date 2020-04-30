Opposition leader Ches Crosbie cried foul after the government appointed a former member of Premier Dwight Ball’s transition team to advise the province on its economic recovery. Crosbie is wondering if the all-party committee on public health is starting to outlive its usefulness.

Crosbie says the committee was not consulted on either the hiring or the province’s Living With COVID-19 plan. But Premier Dwight Ball’s office issued a statement disputing that.

“The All Party Committee received a copy of the “Plan for Living with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador” at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday April 30, 2020. This was in advance of their full briefing, which occurred a half an hour later at 10 a.m.

“One hour was allotted to the committee for Dr. Fitzgerald’s presentation, which provided ample time for questions to be answered. The All-Party Committee members had a good discussion and the full hour wasn’t required.

“On the point of economic recovery and contrary to Mr. Crosbie’s remarks on your program, Premier Ball is still very interested in having the All-Party Committee members take part. In fact, Premier Ball invited committee members to get involved almost four weeks ago. Ms. Coffin has agreed to take part. Mr. Crosbie has yet to provide an answer, even though he’s been asked twice more since the Premier’s initial request.”