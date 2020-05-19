Opposition leader Ches Crosbie is calling on the government to reopen the House of Assembly to change or repeal Bill 38, even though he initially agreed to let the law pass. That’s because the province’s travel ban is facing a court challenge for violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. But Premier Dwight Ball made no commitments to changing the law on Tuesday, and NDP leader Allison Coffin opposes making changes, arguing it’s better for the courts to decide whether the law is constitutional. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.