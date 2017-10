PC leadership Ches Crosbie wants to have an “intensive discussion” with doctors about the way they get paid. Health care is the biggest part of the provincial budget, and Crosbie says there have to be changes to incentives if the province is going to get its spending under control. Crosbie advocates moving away from fee-for-service and towards capitation, which pays doctors per patient rather than per procedure. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

