PC leader Ches Crosbie was sworn in Friday as the MHA for Windsor Lake. He will enter the House of Assembly next month as the leader of the official opposition. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.