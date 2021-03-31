Ches Crosbie announced Wednesday he is stepping down as PC leader.
Crosbie lost his seat in Windsor Lake in the provincial election by about 500 votes, while Premier Andrew Furey and the Liberals won a majority. Veteran MHA David Brazil will now fill in as interim leader until the PC party can hold a leadership convention. Barry Petten will serve as opposition house leader.
No date has been set for a leadership convention, but Brazil said there is no rush, hinting it could take a year or two. Brazil said the party has not yet decided if it will seek recounts or challenge the results of the election, which was delayed six weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Ever since he became leader of the PC Party on April 28, 2018 and was elected Member for Windsor Lake on October 12, 2018, Ches Crosbie has been what he has always been – a tireless advocate for the people, a champion of the underdog, a voice for the disenfranchised,” said PC Party President Eugene Manning.
“He was a terrible thorn in the side of the Liberals, and never gave them a reprieve when accountability was due. His legal expertise proved invaluable. He was the model of integrity. He brought a message that Newfoundland and Labrador needed to hear.”