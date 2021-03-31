Ches Crosbie announced Wednesday he is stepping down as PC leader.

Crosbie lost his seat in Windsor Lake in the provincial election by about 500 votes, while Premier Andrew Furey and the Liberals won a majority. Veteran MHA David Brazil will now fill in as interim leader until the PC party can hold a leadership convention. Barry Petten will serve as opposition house leader.

No date has been set for a leadership convention, but Brazil said there is no rush, hinting it could take a year or two. Brazil said the party has not yet decided if it will seek recounts or challenge the results of the election, which was delayed six weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.