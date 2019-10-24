Opposition leader Ches Crosbie says the PC caucus cannot support Liberal MHA Perry Trimper if he decides to run for speaker of the House of Assembly.

Trimper confirmed Wednesday he is considering running for his old job again. He had resigned as speaker when he was appointed to cabinet in September, but then resigned from cabinet a week later after the Innu Nation released audio of a voicemail in which Trimper accused Innu of playing the “race card.” Trimper apologized for the comment.

But Crosbie says the Tories cannot accept Trimper returning to the speaker’s chair.

“The speaker presides over the House of Assembly, is its spokesperson, and should be beyond reproach,” Crosbie said in a news release. “The racially charged comments from Mr. Trimper and the other unidentified individual on the recording have caused an immense amount of pain for indigenous peoples and the whole of Labrador. As a caucus, we cannot in good conscience support Mr. Trimper for the role of speaker of the House of Assembly.”

PC MHA Lela Evans, who is the opposition critic for Labrador and Indigenous Affairs, said the Trimper recording has been particularly hurtful because it undermined indigenous peoples’ attempts to maintain their language while actively participating in today’s society.

“Any insinuation that indigenous peoples are ‘entitled’ for simply asking the provincial government for help with translation services is completely and utterly unacceptable,” said Evans.