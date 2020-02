PC leader Ches Crosbie is raising questions about $10,000 in travel expenses that a consultant billed to Nalcor last fall. Gordon McIntosh travelled to South America as part of a Noia trade mission at the same time he was scheduled to speak at an energy conference in Suriname that was sponsored by his own company, Aberdeen Associates International. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

