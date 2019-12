PC leader Ches Crosbie made gains in 2019, but will he survive to lead his party through 2020? Crosbie faces a leadership review in the spring, and he says it will be up to the party executive to set the rules on what threshold he needs to achieve. Crosbie sat down recently with NTV’s Michael Connors for his year-end interview.

