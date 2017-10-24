After months of playing coy in a province-wide tour, lawyer Ches Crosbie finally launched his campaign Tuesday for the PC leadership.

Crosbie unveiled two of his campaign planks. He wants to implement “debt brake” legislation, which would tie the provincial debt to the size of the economy. He also wants to implement an “honesty in politics law” that could be enforceable by the courts.

After his speech, Crosbie surprised reporters by disclosing that he pleaded guilty to refusing the Breathalyzer almost 25 years ago. Crosbie says he later received a pardon, but he is not proud of the incident. Crosbie said the disclosure was made in his candidate nomination papers, so he decided to proactively disclose it to the media, as well.