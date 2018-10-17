Fifteen seniors groups in St. John’s came together Wednesday to oppose a cap on auto insurance claims. They got some support from new opposition leader Ches Crosbie. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.