It’s a big win for the Progressive Conservatives as Tory leader Ches Crosbie emerged the winner in a heavily contested byelection in St. John’s.

Crosbie garnered 2,034 votes to win the Windsor Lake byelection, earning his seat in the House of Assembly. But it was close as long-time Liberal Paul Antle put up a tough fight with 1,816 votes. NDP candidate Kerri Claire Neil was also a strong candidate, generating 913 votes .

It’s a huge win for Crosbie who, prior to the byelection, admitted a loss would be tough for the party and likely the end of his political career. However, in recent days the 64-year-old former St. John’s lawyer changed his position – noting even a loss wouldn’t deter him from staying in politics.

“It’s a triumph. We have momentum going into next year – an election year,” Crosbie told reporters just minutes after the win. “The message here is that there’s dissatisfaction with the (Liberal) government.

“This was a hard hill to climb, a district where the Liberals took two third of the votes just a few years ago,” he added. “We did it, we won.”

Crosbie, of course, is the son of former political heavyweight John Crosbie. Both his parents, John and Jane (shown below), were in attendance at Crosbie headquarters Thursday night.

In late April, Ches Crosbie won the leadership of the PC Party NL., defeating Tony Wakeham in a race tighter than Crosbie supporters anticipated: of a possible 4,000 points available in the leadership vote, Crosbie won 2,298.92 while Wakeham earned 1,701.08. Five months later, Crosbie won his second major victory.

The Windsor Lake seat was left vacant when former Liberal Cathy Bennett resigned from politics earlier this summer.

It’s a major setback for the governing Liberals and Antle, the St. John’s businessman who has been named one of the top 50 CEOs in Atlantic Canada several times. He is also a member of the Atlantic Business Hall of Fame. He finished second in the Liberal leadership race in November of 2013.

“I have no regrets. It was a good, solid, hard-fought campaign,” says Antle.

“I believe we had the best candidate available to face Ches, and I’m proud of the effort that Paul put into this,” noted Premier Dwight Ball, noting he’s looking forward to facing off against Crosbie in the legislature this fall.

NTV will have comprehensive coverage Friday, including reaction from all three political camps.