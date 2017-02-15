Ches Crosbie cites ‘leadership crisis’ as he ponders running for PC leader

Lawyer Ches Crosbie announced Wednesday he will test the waters for a PC leadership bid in a province-wide tour called “Connect With Crosbie.”

Crosbie has been considering running for the PC leadership ever since outgoing leader Paul Davis announced last fall he is stepping down. The date and format of the leadership race have not yet been set and no candidates have formally declared.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Crosbie challenged Premier Dwight Ball for admitting the province is in a financial crisis but projecting little confidence about dealing with it.

“Our greatest crisis is a leadership crisis in government,” Crosbie said.

“It is because of the failure of leadership in government that I am connecting with people about a run for leader of the PC Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. I want to bring back hope and confidence.”

Crosbie will spend the next few months travelling the province on a “Connect With Crosbie” tour. He believes PC party members and members of the public deserve a chance to get to know him and decide for themselves whether he has what it takes to lead confidently in a crisis.