The judge took into account a serious undiagnosed and untreated mental illness in sentencing an admitted bank robber to time served. Kristina Chernenko has been in custody for 242 days. With enhanced credit for time served she has credit for 512 days. In November of 2017, 22-year-old Kristina Chernenko was broke. She put on a mask, pulled up her hood and tried to kick in the teller’s gate at the Scotia Bank on Water Street. When that failed, she took a rock and demanded money. She then jumped over the gate and grabbed more than $2,500 cash from a till. A manager yelled that they were being robbed, and staff began locking down the bank. Chernenko ran into the bathroom before fleeing the bank where she was grabbed and held until police arrived. The judge admits it was a poorly planned and unusual robbery. Chernenko made comments at the time that she was not well. Following her arrest her mental condition deteriorated. As part of today’s sentence, Cherenkov must continue with her treatment for the next three years.

