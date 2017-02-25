South Side Road reopens after chemical spill contained

Police reopened the South Side Road on Saturday night after an apparent chemical spill was contained without any injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours from the Canadian Coast Guard complex to Fort Amherst while a Hazmat team dealt with the issue.

NTV’s Bart Fraize is reported that the incident involved two 100-pound chlorine tanks. The St. John’s Regional Fire Department said the winds were favourable for dealing with a chlorine leak.

Fourteen rescue workers were also on the scene along with the Salvation Army.