Winning lottery ticket sold in Grand Falls-Windsor about to expire

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation is advising people to check their old lottery tickets.

An Atlantic Lotto-49 ticket sold in Grand Falls-Windsor is worth more than $25,000 and it is about to expire. The ticket purchased last year in Grand Falls-Windsor has yet to be claimed. The draw date was Feb. 13, 2016, and the one-year deadline to cash it in is fast approaching.

The winning number for this draw was A9650365-01. Prizes on jackpot games must be claimed within 12 months of the draw date. To check winning numbers, visit any retail location where lottery products are sold or check them on the lottery web site.