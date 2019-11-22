The Crown conceded Friday morning that police violated a man’s rights when they searched his phone.

Last month, 51-year-old Christopher Barnes pleaded guilty to offering money in exchange for sexual services to a 15-year-old girl who advertised on NL Adult Classifieds. But the ad had actually been posted by police, not a teenage girl.

When Barnes went to meet the girl, police were waiting and arrested him. They also searched his phone, a violation of Barnes’ rights.

Barnes hasn’t served enough time to have the conviction over turned, but the breach will likely result in his receiving a reduced sentence.