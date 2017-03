A St. John’s man has had his charges stayed after fighting allegations for years now that he exported bodybuilding supplements to the United States. Rob King’s lawyer, Averill Baker filed an application to have the charges quashed based on a Supreme Court of Canada decision that says an accused has a right to a speedy trial. In the summer of 2013, nearly four years ago, King was charged. He was alleged to have been exporting ephedrine, from here to the U.S., which is illegal in that country.