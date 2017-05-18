A heavy police presence in Mount Pearl that lasted nearly 12 hours has lead to an arrest and pending charges.

Police were called to a residence in Mount Pearl close to noon on Wednesday after a reported home invasion.

One man was attacked with bear spray and was tended to by paramedics. At the time there were no suspects.

Police held the scene into the night and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on the residence seizing a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, shatter, LSD and pills believed to be ecstasy.

As a result a 19 year old male has been arrested and charges are pending as the investigation is on going.