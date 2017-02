A report of Fraud in December has resulted in one man’s arrest and charges. On December 10th, 2016, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a complaint of a man depositing empty envelopes into an ATM. Through investigation, police identified a 33-year old male suspect with the help of security video from an RBC branch. On February 13th, 2017, the man was arrested and held for court on charges of Fraud.