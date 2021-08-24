A workplace fatality in Stephenville has lead to occupational health and safety charges.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in August of 2019, where a worker from construction company Pamerleau Inc., suffered fatal injuries while painting at the College of the North Atlantic campus in Stephenville.

The department of Digital Government and Service NL, announced that the construction company has been charged on four counts;

The health, safety and welfare of its workers, The provision of the necessary instruction, training and supervision to its workers, Its workers and supervisors were familiar with the hazards, and Persons not in its employ were not exposed to health and safety hazards.

The first court appearance is scheduled for September at provincial court in Stephenville.