Charges have been laid in connection with a fatal workplace accident two years ago on New Gower Street in St. John’s.

Chris Fifeild of Conception Bay South, a construction worker employed on the building of the Hilton Gardens, lost his life after falling 12 stories. He was just 26 years old. Charged are Magna Contracting and Management Inc., the principal contractor on the job, and Fifeild’s employer, Lancor Concrete Contractors Ltd, as well as a supervisor with the company.

Charges include failing to ensure that guardrails had been implemented, failing to provide adequate training and instruction, and failing to provide and maintain necessary equipment and safety systems. Aug. 20th has been set for their first court appearance.