Charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act against the St. John’s Dockyard were officially laid in provincial court this morning.

The charges stem from an incident in December 2016 in which a number of workers were overcome by fumes and sent to hospital.

It is alleged the dockyard fail to provide and maintain a safe workplace and ensure appropriate testing for harmful fumes. Lawyers for the dockyard have yet to see what evidence the Crown has against them.

The case will is scheduled to return to court in July.