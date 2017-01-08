Charges laid after single vehicle accident in Airport Heights

Just after 1:30 this morning RNC responded to a call of a single vehicle accident in Airport Heights. Upon arrival it was determined that the 21 year old female driver had lost control of her vehicle. She struck a snowbank and fire hydrant then finally came to a stop after turning on its side. No injuries were suffered in the accident so the driver was immediately conveyed to Police Headquarters for the breathalyzer. She is charged with Impaired Driving, Failing the Breathalyzer, two breaches of probation and was also issued a summary offence ticket for no drivers’ license. She was released to appear in court at a later date.