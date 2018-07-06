A 57-year-old Marystown man has been arrested after an altercation resulted in another man being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP say a 59-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a physical altercation that happened on Thursday. Police described the injuries as life-threatening. He was flown to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

The accused is being held in custody and will appear in court later on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burin Peninsula RCMP in Marystown at 279-3001, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nlcrimestoppers.com.