Charges have been dropped against one of the ten prison guard charged in connection with the 2016 death of inmate Jonathan Henoche.

While the preliminary inquiry continues, there are now only nine people facing charges.

Charges of criminal negligence causing death have been dropped against correctional officer Stefan Cumby. Nine guards continue to face allegations, including three who are facing manslaughter charges.

The charge against Cumby was dropped during a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. That inquiry continues.