Charges have been dropped against Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro in connection with a 2017 workplace accident that resulted in the deaths of two workmen.

Jared Moffat of Saskatchewan, and Tim Mclean of Ontario were killed in June of 2017 while putting up a transmission tower near Come By Chance.

The contractor and a site foreman, were fined under the provincial occupational health and safety act.

But when the case against NL Hydro was called for failing to ensure compliance by an employer with safety regulations, the crown offered no evidence – and the charges were dropped.