Anthony Clowe, father of former NHL star Ryane Clowe, was acquitted of all charges against him in Supreme Court Wednesday.

Clowe faced charges of possessing property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of a crime. The charges stemmed from a combined forces six-month investigation that seized cocaine, a firearm and $300,000 in cash.

Along with Clowe, Kurt Churchill had his weapons charges and conspiracy to traffic charge dropped.