The province has yet to unveil a plan for carbon pricing. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is worried small business will have to bear the brunt of changes. NTV’s Heather Gillis has the details.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.