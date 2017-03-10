CETA fishery fund officially dead as Liberals create Atlantic Fisheries Fund

The province’s fishing industry is getting a $100-million cash injection from the federal government. The money is part of a new $325-million Atlantic Fisheries Fund that the Liberals unveiled in St. John’s and Halifax on Friday. But the Tories argue the money falls far short of what was promised as part of the CETA Fishery Fund, which is now officially dead. Premier Dwight Ball says the province will comply with the European trade deal and phase out minimum processing requirements for fish shipped to the EU over the next three years. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.