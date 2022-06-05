Firefighters were called to a home in the area of Shopper’s Drug Mart on Empire Avenue around 12:30 Sunday morning.

They say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a home on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they were met by flames and heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 2 story multi-apartment home.There doesn’t appear to have been anyone at home at the time of the fire.

The home was gutted by the fire that caused damage to a second home nearby.

There is no word as to the cause of the blaze.