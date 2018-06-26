The calendar says June 26, but it doesn’t matter to Mother Nature. On Tuesday morning, folds in central Newfoundland woke up to snow on the ground. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.