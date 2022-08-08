For the past two days Central Health has been transferring patients to other parts of the province. Transportation was provided today for residents who want to leave the area for health reasons, but now that operation has been suspended.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has the latest.
Central Health suspends patient transfer operation as conditions improve
For the past two days Central Health has been transferring patients to other parts of the province. Transportation was provided today for residents who want to leave the area for health reasons, but now that operation has been suspended.