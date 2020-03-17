Central Health says it will provide an update later this week on what’s happening in communities across the region to prepare for COVID-19.

When it comes to how many people are self-isolating or being tested in central Newfoundland, the information wasn’t readily available on Tuesday. Central Health says details about public health are being monitored by the Chief Medical Office. So far, only three presumptive cases have been identified and they’re in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

At the local grocery store people say concern is growing, and many are taking measures to try and prevent the potential spread.