Central communities frustrated by lack of investment in forestry

It’s been a decade, since AbitibiBowater closed its doors in Grand Falls. Despite calls for expressions of interest, the forest industry has remained dormant in the region.

However, the fibre supply is being cut and shipped to other parts of the province. Now communities in central Newfoundland say it’s time government gave some serious consideration to a proposal to develop a biofuel industry, a proposal they’ve been working on for the past year.

Botwood Mayor Scott Sceviour says the company is local and they are making a significant investment of $185 million to use the entire resource. All they need is an MOU with government and a fibre allocation to create an estimated 300 jobs.

Meanwhile government says it’s currently reviewing the proposal.