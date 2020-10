A blockbuster deal in the oilpatch was announced Sunday. Cenovus Energy is buying Husky Energy in an all-stock deal to create the third-largest oil and gas producer in Canada. The new company will operate as Cenovus Energy Inc. and will be based in Calgary It’s not clear what the deal will mean for Husky’s interests in Newfoundland and Labrador, including the West White Rose project, which has been placed under review.