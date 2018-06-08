Celebrity chef and television star Anthony Bourdain, who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death this morning and said the cause of death was suicide. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France.
He actually visited this province in the fall for an episode of his award-winning CNN series, Parts Unknown.
CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series Parts Unknown. CNN issued a statement this morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”
-Advertisement-