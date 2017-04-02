CeeBee Stars force deciding Game 5 with double overtime win

It took nearly five periods of play to find a goal but the Harbour Grace CeeBee Stars forced a deciding game five with a 1-0 win of the Clarenville Caribous.

The Caribous out shot and out chanced the CeeBee Stars with A.J. Wiffen making 57 saves for the shutout.

Four periods of scoreless hockey brought the two teams into double overtime where Jason Churchill found himself out of position and Shane Boland tucked home the game winning goal.

Game five goes Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Clarenville. The winner taking home the Herder Memorial Trophy.