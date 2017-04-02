CeeBee Stars win 2017 Herder championship with controversial goal

The winning goal was filled with controversy but the final score read 4-3 and the CeeBee Stars are the 2017 Herder champions.

As with the entire series, Sunday’s game was a back-and-forth affair, tied 3-3 late in the third period.

With under five minutes to play, Kenney King drove the net and appeared to score the go-ahead goal. Clarenville goalie Jason Churchill argued the puck went under the side of the net, not between the posts.

Video of the goal clearly shows the puck sliding under the side of the net.

But the goal was allowed to stand and it was enough for the CeeBee Stars to skate away with 2017 Herder Memorial Trophy.

“No one will remember how it went in, they’ll just remember the score,” said captain Sam Roberts. “They’ll remember we are winners and we are over the moon.”

Goalie A.J. Whiffen was named MVP for the finals. It’s Whiffen’s fourth straight Herder championship after winning three in a row with the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts.

“This one, I don’t know. I’ve got no words for it,” admitted Whiffen. “I didn’t expect this year to turn out the way it did.”

Rebecca Russell, the head coach of the Clarenville Caribous, posted a statement on Facebook after the game.

“Words cannot describe the feelings that watching this gives me. I watched our boys give their hearts and souls to this team for six weeks of playoff hockey. To watch guys personally go through some of the hardest times of their lives and to see the way these men handled the ups, downs and pressure of all this, has been the best I have ever been apart of. They were there for each other through the end.

“To see the tears in their eyes after something like this is disgraceful! I know it’s over now and officials are human but this was a major disgrace for HNL and all involved. Major respect has been lost for the way the ‘professionals’ at this event handled this situation. Absolutely disgraceful. To the Clarenville Ford Caribous thank you for a great year of hockey! I truly love our boys and wanted them to get what they deserved!”