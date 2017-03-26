CeeBee Stars even Herder Finals with Game 2 win

It wasn’t pretty but the CeeBee Stars’ grinding 2-1 win over the Caribous has tied the series 1-1 heading back to Clarenville.

Goals were few and far between as A.J. Wiffen and Jason Churchill went toe-to-toe in a goaltender’s dual.

The CeeBee Stars were lucky to get out of the first period in a scoreless draw. Ray Dalton was handed a five minute major and game misconduct for charging the ‘Bous netminder. The CeeBees killed off the major picking up momentum into the second.

However, for the second straight game Mason Reid opened the scoring. Clarenville held a 1-0 lead into the third period.

12:26 into the final frame John Charles Snow knotted the game at ones.

With under three minutes left in regulation Matthew Thomey scored from a tough angle giving the CeeBee Stars a 2-1 lead and the win.

With the series tied it now shifts to Clarenville for games three and four next Friday and Saturday. If game five is needed it is scheduled for next Sunday.