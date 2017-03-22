Cathy Bennett ‘very optimistic’ Budget 2017 will hit $800-million deficit target

Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says she is “very optimistic” she will hit her deficit target of $800 million in Budget 2017.

The government laid out a seven-year plan in last year’s budget to return to surplus by 2022-23. The plan includes annual deficit targets with $800 million set for 2017, down from $1.8 billion in 2016.

Bennett wouldn’t commit to hitting that target when announcing public sector layoffs a few weeks ago. But when speaking to reporters about the federal budget Wednesday evening, Bennett said she is now confident she will hit the target when she delivers the provincial budget April 6.

“We are very committed to bringing the province back to surplus in 2022-23,” Bennett said. “I’m very optimistic. … I’m very confident that when we get to April 6, we’ll be able to give the people of the province some good news.”