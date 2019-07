Wednesday night around 10:45pm, Carmanville RCMP received a report that a vehicle had been stolen and crashed into a ditch by a youth. Police were able to locate the youth a short time later at a residence and determined that he was intoxicated. He was taken to hospital for minor injuries and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Impaired Driving, and Breach of Probation Order. He appeared in court yesterday and the investigation is ongoing.

