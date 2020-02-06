Carla Foote has resigned from The Rooms and is returning to the public service as assistant deputy minister of public engagement.

The premier’s office released a statement Thursday confirming the news. Foote used to be associate secretary to cabinet, but her move to The Rooms without a job competition set off a firestorm of controversy. Advanced Education Minister Christopher Mitchelmore was suspended from the House of Assembly for two weeks for his handling of the hiring.

“Ms. Foote has resigned from her position at The Rooms and is returning to public service in the role of Assistant Deputy Minister of the Public Engagement and Planning Division,” the premier’s office said. “Her appointment as ADM of Public Engagement will commence on February 20, 2020. The annual salary for Ms. Foote’s role as ADM of Public Engagement is $123,065.”