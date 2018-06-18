Big news for basketball fans in this province. Carl English will return next season with the St. John’s Edge.

The Edge have named English Interim General Manager. He will immediately assist with the selection of a Head Coach, development of a protected player list, player recruitment and will continue being involved with community relations for the franchise.

“We are excited to give Carl English the opportunity to put the necessary pillars in place to bring this franchise to the next level,” said Robert Sabbagh of Atlantic Sports Enterprises Ltd.

English, 37, played in the NCAA with the University of Hawaii where he currently ranks 7th on their all-time scoring list. English, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, continued his professional career mostly in Europe, playing in Italy, Greece, Croatia and Spain, where in 2013 he captured the scoring lead in the Spanish Basketball League. English was a mainstay on the Canadian National Men’s Team for over ten years where he earned a silver medal during the 2015 Pan American Games. During the 2017-2018 season English earned the National Basketball League of Canada MVP title while playing for the Edge.