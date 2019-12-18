Jessie Lewis has been sentenced to five years in prison for a day-long crime spree in October of last year that included the carjacking of a minivan with a family, including an infant inside the vehicle. Just weeks after being released from prison, the 22-year-old Avondale ma took his mother’s minivan and drove to St. John’s, stopping to load up on fuel and beer – neither which he paid for. Police engaged on and off in pursuits, but for safety reasons had to off the chase. Lewis struck several vehicles, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages – leaving two people with injuries they are still being treated for a year later. He then crashed his mother’s van on Thorburn Road in St. John’s. Fleeing and armed with a screwdriver, he carjacked a second car. There were three children in that car. He attempted to get away while a woman tried to get the children out. That family has suffered emotional and financial difficulties as a result of Lewis taking and destroying their van. Lewis then drove back to Avondale and into his mother’s house where he was taken into custody by police. Today, the judge said that Lewis is a young man who cannot be forgotten. He has strong family support and with enhanced credit for time served, Lewis has just over three years remaining on his sentence.

-Advertisement-