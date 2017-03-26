Caribous take 1-0 Herder series lead over CeeBee Stars

Friday night’s Game 7 overtime battle didn’t slow down the Clarenville Caribous as they held on to a 4-2 win Saturday to open the Herder Finals against the CeeBee Stars.

A grueling series against the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts had many questioning the Caribous a night later. Head coach Rebecca Russell said prior to Saturday’s tilt her team was going to harness the momentum to push through three games in three days.

“You don’t forget about the excitement of a game like that,” said Russel, who is looking to become the first woman to hoist the Herder Memorial Trophy. “We want to build off that and it’s momentum here tonight.”

Mason Reid opened the scoring Saturday for the ‘Bous on an individual effort. Ryan Desrosiers put Clarenville up by two in the second period.

It was a physical game that saw the intensity ratchet up a notch when Shane Boland pulled the CeeBees back within one.

A double minor put the Caribous on the powerplay late in the middle frame and Brandon Roach ripped a blast from the point to put Clarenville up 3-1.

An early third period shorthanded goal by Jeremy Nicholas drew the Stars within one again but an empty net goal gave Clarenville the win and series lead.

Game 2 gets underway at 2 p.m. Sunday at Danny Cleary Harbour Grace Community Centre.