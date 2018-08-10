A teenager from Carbonear returned from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in New York Last week, where she trained with the legendary Rockettes. NTV’s Melissa Jenkins reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.