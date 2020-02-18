A Carbonear man set to go to trial Tuesday has pleaded guilty to several firearms-related charges. He also plans to plead guilty Friday to a Victoria home invasion two years ago.

In a plea deal, arson and drugs charges against 53-year-old Paul Hanlon were dropped in exchange for guilty pleas on the firearm offences. In June 2018, when police searched Hanlon’s vehicle, they found a sawed-off shot gun.

Hanlon is also charged with a violent home invasion where the residents of the home were injured. That trial was set for judge and jury in May. Today, the court was informed that he plans to change his pleas on those charges and will proceed directly to sentencing on all matters this Friday.

Hanlon has been in custody since his arrest on the weapon charges in 2018 and is looking at significant time for his offences. A co-accused has already been convicted with a sentencing decision set for March.