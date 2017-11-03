Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Highway on Thursday. The collision took place at about 4:30 p.m. on November 2 between the Spaniard’s Bay and Tilton Exits on Veterans Memorial Highway.

The collision involved one vehicle which left the highway and rolled over in to a ditch. A 57-year-old Carbonear man lost his life in the collision. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and a Collision Analyst with the RCMP Traffic Services Unit has been called to assist Bay Roberts Detachment with the investigation.